WEDNESDAY, January 14, 2009

Doritos Super Bowl Commercial

Some San Diegans have just become finalists in the Doritos "Crash the Super Bowl" contest.  If internet voters pick their commercial "The Chase" as their favorite, it will air during the big game.  Click on the link to check it out all the finalists and vote for your favorite.
