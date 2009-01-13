WEDNESDAY, January 14, 2009 Doritos Super Bowl Commercial Posted: Tuesday, January 13, 2009 8:18 PM EST Updated: Wednesday, January 14, 2009 5:11 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Some San Diegans have just become finalists in the Doritos "Crash the Super Bowl" contest. If internet voters pick their commercial "The Chase" as their favorite, it will air during the big game. Click on the link to check it out all the finalists and vote for your favorite.