Hunter: No Gitmo Detainees To Pendleton

WASHINGTON (AP) - Members of Congress from the San Diego area are telling the Pentagon they don't want detainees at the Guantanamo Bay military prison moved to Camp Pendleton.

Congressmen Duncan D. Hunter, Darrell Issa and Brian Bilbray took the position in a letter to Defense Secretary Robert Gates on Tuesday - a day after news emerged that President-elect Barack Obama plans to close Guantanamo by executive order soon after taking office.

A Pentagon official has said the Southern California Marine base is one possible destination for the detainees.

The lawmakers say sending terror suspects to Pendleton could distract Marines and raise safety concerns.

