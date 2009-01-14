Wrong Way Driver Accident Causes Huge Mess Downtown

Traffic is moving again after a car traveling the wrong way on an East Village freeway ramp collided with a big rig, injuring three people and causing the truck to spill its load of contaminated dirt across the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol began getting reports of a white Oldsmobile sedan traveling to the west at high speed on eastbound State Route 94 near Euclid Avenue in east San Diego about 8:25 a.m., CHP public affairs Officer Brad Baehr said.

Minutes later, the errant car crashed into the tractor-trailer on the interchange from southbound Interstate 5 to eastbound SR-94, spun around and was rear-ended by a Subaru Outback, according to Baehr.

The Oldsmobile then caught fire as debris from the second collision rained down on the westbound lanes of SR-94, causing minor damage to at least one vehicle.

The truck, meanwhile, overturned and dumped its haul -- toxin-tainted soil removed from Lindbergh Field -- across the connector road.

Medics took the trucker and the driver of the Oldsmobile to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The other motorist was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital for evaluation of complaints of pain and other minor trauma.

The names of the drivers were not immediately available.

The interchange was reopened to motorists early Wednesday afternoon.

The nature of the contaminants in the spilled dirt was unclear, according to Baehr.