Chargers Say Turning Point Was Punt Return Touchdown

The Chargers let four coaches go Tuesday, but special teams wasn't touched and that's probably because of their strong special teams play all season.

However, a breakdown on special teams may have been the turning point of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh when Santonio Holmes returned a punt for a touchdown.



Some players, and the coach, felt that play changed momentum, leading to the team's demise.

"As good as we've played all year on special teams, it's one of the most disappointing plays of the day," said Chargers' coach Norv Turner. "We had not given up a punt return forever. And obviously to give one up that was very disappointing. It was a nightmare."

"When that punt return happened, gee, why.. why this happen? And guys kind of guarded the loop cause we were going forward. It kinda takes away momentum as a team and that's what happened to us," explained Chargers' linebacker Stephen Cooper.

