San Diego Police Arrest Suspect In Morena Murder

A teenager is in custody in connection with the shooting death near a bar in Morena over the weekend.

Twenty-five-year-old Christopher Hawthorne was gunned down after a fight outside of O'connel's Bar on Morena Boulevard.

Detectives say they've arrested a 17-year-old suspect in Los Angeles and have transported him to juvenile hall here in San Diego.

