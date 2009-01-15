Tomlinson And A.J. Smith Speak Out In Interview

As the Chargers look ahead to next season, changes are a certainty. And even star running back LaDainian Tomlinson isn't safe.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tomlinson spoke about the rumors that have surfaced recently about his place with the team.

"I just think it's ridiculous to be talking about this, to have this stuff in the media when this could be handled behind closed doors and in a professional way. Now I have people calling me, talking about this all the time. This has become a big story, and I don't want this."

- LaDainian Tomlinson

Chargers General Manager AJ Smith responded to the LT rumors:

"All of that may be stunning to people, but as the GM here, it will be discussed heavily. I think it's valid. I don't think it's ridiculous. I think it's important at this point in time, as unreasonable as that may sound to many people, I think it's a solid football decision."

- AJ Smith

