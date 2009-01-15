Accused Purse Thief Cleared Of All Charges After Hit And Run - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Accused Purse Thief Cleared Of All Charges After Hit And Run

Posted: Updated:

The man wrongly accused of stealing a purse from the scene of a deadly car crash is speaking out about what happened. 31-year-old Mark Struk was arrested after the rollover hit and run accident that killed Yine Gonzalez. Struck has now been cleared of all charges.

