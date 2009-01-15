Some Of The Biggest Waves Of Season Expected To Pound Coast - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Some Of The Biggest Waves Of Season Expected To Pound Coast

Posted: Updated:

On Oahu's North Shore, high surf is rolling in to Hawaii's famed surf break. Waves are 10 to 15 feet right now, but they're expected to reach 35 feet later today. Beaches from the Bay Area down to San Diego and Hawaii are expected to be packed this weekend, with visitors looking for a show.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.