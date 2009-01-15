Chula Vista Animal Shelter needs your donations

Like people looking for jobs in this recession, abandoned pets are also looking for a family and home. Kittens, puppies, dogs, rabbits, even roosters are flooding the Chula Vista Animal Care Facility. Right now it has 252 animals for adoption. The animal shelter says more owners are turning over their pets as they lose thier jobs or home. Often they have to find other places to live where they won't be able to bring their animals.

You can help the shelter with its "angels for animals" donation drive. They need cash, beds, blankets, towels, and toys.