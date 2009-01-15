More Than 1,000 Line Up For 100 Jobs At Barona - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

More Than 1,000 Line Up For 100 Jobs At Barona

There were long lines at Barona Casino today, but not for the Ranch House buffet. Hundreds showed up to apply for jobs at the casino's two new restaurants. It's an unusual move for the East County business in these tough economic times.

