Harvin Jumps To NFL, Spikes Returns To Florida

Florida receiver Percy Harvin is leaving school early to enter the NFL draft, but linebacker Brandon Spikes will return for his senior season.

Harvin and Spikes, both juniors, announced their intentions Thursday - hours before the deadline for underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft.

Harvin led the national champions in receiving and was second on the team in rushing. He caught 40 passes for 644 yards and seven touchdowns, and ran for 660 yards and 10 scores. He missed two games because of injury, and his durability could be a major concern heading into the draft.

Spikes led the Gators with 93 tackles this season. The defensive captain also had eight sacks and four interceptions.

Copyright 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.