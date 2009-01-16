Hudson River hero is ex-Air Force fighter pilot from California

NEW YORK (AP) - The California pilot who guided a crippled US Airways jetliner safely into the Hudson River - saving all 155 people aboard - is already an instant hero.

Chesley B. "Sully" Sullenberger III lives in the East Bay community of Danville. He is a former fighter pilot who runs a safety consulting firm in addition to flying commercial aircraft.

He received accolades from New York's mayor and governor and a fan club online.

Sullenberger has flown for US Airways since 1980. He flew F-4 fighter jets with the Air Force in the 1970s. He then served on a board that investigated aircraft accidents and participated later in several National Transportation Safety Board investigations.

