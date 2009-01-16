Firefighters Back in Court with Gay Pride Parade Lawsuit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters Back in Court with Gay Pride Parade Lawsuit

Four San Diego firefighters are scheduled to be back in court Friday to argue for a second time that they were sexually harassed at a gay pride parade.

A jury deadlocked in the first trial in October 2008 after deliberating for four days.

The firefighters are suing the city, claiming they were sexually harassed and humiliated when they were forced to participate in the 2007 gay pride parade.

