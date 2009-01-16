Convicted Murderer of Teen Girl Sentenced - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Convicted Murderer of Teen Girl Sentenced

Posted: Updated:
Sentencing is scheduled Friday after a guilty verdict was reached in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl back in 2000.

Omar Maldonado shot Leah Tadeo in the back of the head during a party in Mountain View.

He was on the run for seven years in Mexico when he was finally caught.

Maldonado was convicted of first-degree murder and faces 50 years to life in prison.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.