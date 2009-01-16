USS Stennis, Other Ships Scheduled to Deploy from SD Saturday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

USS Stennis, Other Ships Scheduled to Deploy from SD Saturday

Posted: Updated:
The USS John C. Stennis is picking up personnel and equipment here in San Diego before deploying to the Western Pacific Ocean.

The aircraft carrier and its crew are scheduled to leave Saturday.

The San Diego-based ships that will be leaving with the Stennis are the USS Preble, the USS Kidd and the USS Antietam.

Helicopters and fighter jet squadrons are also expected to deploy.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.