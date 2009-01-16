Lindbergh Field Prepared To Handle Water Landings In San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lindbergh Field Prepared To Handle Water Landings In San Diego

The runway at Lindbergh Field is just a few thousand feet from the San Diego Bay, so a water landing like the one in New York is possible. Harbor police are prepared in case it ever happens here in San Diego.

