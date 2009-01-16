Quarter Scam Shows Up On Bill As "Adele Services In NY" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Quarter Scam Shows Up On Bill As "Adele Services In NY"

Posted: Updated:

There's a new scam - one that seems small and harmless. But it can lead to big trouble if left unchecked. Thieves are making millions, one quarter at a time, and you may have already been hit.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.