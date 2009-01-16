Toxic Soil Found At 5 Local High Schools

Officials at five East County high schools were expected to send letters to parents and employees today, explaining that a chemical linked to cancer was found on campus five months ago.

The Grossmont Union High School District found 1,3-butadiene in the soil at five of its 11 schools over the summer, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The five schools are Granite Hills, El Cajon Valley, Grossmont, Monte Vista and Helix.

The carcinogen is the main component of synthetic rubber.

None of the schools were closed because there was no evidence that the chemical was in the air, Superintendent Robert Collins told the newspaper.

A district consultant first detected the carcinogen in August while conducting an environmental assessment on sites where the district plans to build science building. In November, a second test taken at Granite Hills confirmed the presence of the chemical, the Union-Tribune reported.

Second tests have not been taken at the four other high schools, according to the newspaper, which also reported that the district is working with the state Department of Toxic Substances Control to assess the health risks and develop a cleanup plan.



