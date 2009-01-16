SD Company Making Noise With Its Anti-Bird Device

We've seen time and time again how dangerous bird strikes can be, the latest example being U.S. Airways flight 1549. But a San Diego company says it thinks it has the answer when it comes to protecting planes, at least part of the time.

Created by American Technology Corporation here in San Diego, the LRAD-RX directs intense bursts of high-frequency sound waves up to a mile and a half away. The sound specialized sound waves, which are harmless, can effectively scare off flocks of birds in the path of a plane and avoid possible bird strikes.

American Technology is partnering with another company, Detect, which has developed radar technology to pinpoint the exact location of potentially problem birds. Technicians can remotely control the LRAD using a joystick from a desktop computer and blast the birds - without hurting them - out of the path of a plane.

