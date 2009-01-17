Granddaughter Arrested in Connection with Woman's Murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a 73-year-old Fallbrook woman.

Shirley Ann Beggs' body was discovered in her home during a welfare check in September 2008.

Sheriff's investigators said one of the main suspects in the murder killed himself.

But on Friday, deputies arrested Amy Jo Mitchell, the victim's granddaughter, on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony, elder financial abuse and other charges.

