Boat Carrying 700 Lbs. of Pot Seized Off Mission Bay - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Boat Carrying 700 Lbs. of Pot Seized Off Mission Bay

Two people are under arrest accused of smuggling nearly 700 pounds of marijuana into the United States on a boat.

A spokesperson for Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the boat was spotted off the coast of Mission Bay around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Agents found the drugs hidden in a floor compartment.

The boat was brought back to Coast Guard headquarters at the Embarcadero for further investigation.

