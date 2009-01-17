Surf's Up! Summer Temperatures in San Diego

The National Weather Service said a storm in the distant Pacific will bring 6-8 foot waves to local beaches -- some sets up to 9 feet - amid summer-like air temperatures this weekend.

With the big waves come very cold ocean water and dangerous currents, and the National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory effective through Monday afternoon.

The high surf may produce strong rip currents and localized beach erosion, according to the National Weather Service. Coastal highs should be in the mid-70s today and Sunday. Water temperatures will range from 55-58 degrees.

In anticipation of the high surf, extra lifeguards were on staff at San

Diego beaches today, said Lt. John Greenhalgh of the San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguard division.

By mid-afternoon, the surf was around three to four feet and not as high as expected, according to Greenhalgh. No incidents associated with the high surf were reported Saturday.

But the surf is expected to increase even more for Sunday and early

Monday, meteorologists said.

Greenhalgh said extra lifeguards also will be on staff tomorrow.

The National Weather Service cautions that larger waves expected on

Sunday may affect jetties, piers and entrances to bays and harbors.

For the past seven days, highs in San Diego have exceeded 75 degrees, making it the longest warm stretch in January since 1986, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

