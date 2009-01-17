Home Prices Dropped in San Diego County in 2008 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Home Prices Dropped in San Diego County in 2008

Posted: Updated:
San Diego County ended 2008 with the worst real estate downturn on record.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, home prices across the county dropped more than 24 percent since 2007.

The median home price in the county in 2008 was $360,000.

MDA Dataquick reported that the median price has dropped 42 percent since November 2005, when median prices peaked at $517,500.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.