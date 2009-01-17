Stennis Aircraft Strike Group Deploys from NCAS North Island - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stennis Aircraft Strike Group Deploys from NCAS North Island

Hundreds of San Diego military families said goodbye to their loved ones at NCAS North Island.

There were plenty of tears, hugs and signs of support Saturday as the John C. Stennis Aircraft Carrier Strike Group shipped out for a six-month deployment to the Western Pacific.

The U.S. Navy said the Washington-based Stennis and three North Island-based aircraft squadrons will work to maintain security and stability on the high seas.

