Coast Guard Chases Down Boat Near Ocean Beach

At least one person is in custody after a Coast Guard chase on the waters off Ocean Beach.

The chase occurred near Sunset Cliffs just before 6 p.m. Saturday right in front of new cameras.

The Coast Guard said it tried to stop a boat but the driver sped off.

San Diego lifeguards said they were called in to help.

They eventually caught up with the boat, which was taken into Mission Bay, where the driver was arrested on suspicion of piloting a boat while drunk.

