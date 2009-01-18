Parade Honors Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Parade Honors Legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

San Diego residents paused to reflect the legacy of Martin Luther King at the annual parade held in his honor.

Marching bands, floats and drill teams entertained the crowd. The parade was coordinated by the Zeta Sigma Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha.

Those who attended said they couldn't help but think of how far the nation has come since Dr. King's "I have a dream" speech, just three days before President-Elect Barack Obama's inauguration.

