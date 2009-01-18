Two Armed Robberies Occur within Minutes in La Mesa

La Mesa police said two businesses were robbed by armed men within several minutes of each other in separate incidents Sunday.

Shortly after 1:15 p.m., a Wells Fargo Bank branch inside a grocery store at 8011 University Ave. was robbed, the dispatcher said.

The bank was robbed by two men with guns who ran to a car, where a third man was waiting, according to an alert sent to nearby law enforcement agencies.

Just before 1:20 p.m., a lone male gunman robbed a clerk at a gas station at 6085 Lake Murray Blvd., police said.