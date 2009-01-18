Fire Breaks Out at Assisted-Living Facility

San Diego fire officials reported an assisted living center in an Otay Mesa house was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday, but no one was hurt.

Eight adults were displaced because of the blaze, which broke out around 2:45 a.m. at 3952 Marcwade Drive, the dispatcher said.

Firefighters responding to the scene were confronted with flames and thick smoke on the rear exterior of the house, she said.

The dispatcher said there was no listed cause for the fire, which resulted in $30,000 damage to the structure and $5,000 damage to contents.

