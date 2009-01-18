Woman Crashes Car After Night of Partying in Tijuana

Police reported Sunday that a 19-year-old woman crashed a car into a tree in Tierrasanta apparently on her way home from a Saturday night trip to Tijuana.

And the woman's mother was arrested at the crash rescue, after she allegedly slugged a police officer. She was charged with suspicion of public intoxication, said San Diego police Sgt. Jim Reschke.

Officers were told that the young woman had been "down in Tijuana and there had been some drinking," Reschke told a reporter at the scene.

The young motorist, whose name was withheld by police, was driving a 2005 Mitsubishi east in the 10800 block of Montego Drive at about 10:35 p.m. Saturday when she lost control and crashed into a tree in the residential area, according to SDPD Sgt. Rich Nemetz.

The woman's friends told police that they had wanted to drive her home from Mexico, but she refused, Reschke said. She was driving alone at the time of the crash.

Reschke said the crash "could have proved deadly," and that the woman was trapped in the vehicle for about one-half hour as firefighters worked to rescue her.

The woman suffered fractured ribs, wrist, collarbone and skull, bruised ribs and lost hearing in her right ear, according to Nemetz.