Senior Couple Dead In Possible Double Murder - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Senior Couple Dead In Possible Double Murder

Carlsbad police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were found by police Sunday night.

Police were called to a home Sunday around 6 p.m. to conduct a welfare check. That's where officers discovered the two dead bodies.

The cause of death is under investigation.

The names of the victims have not been released.


