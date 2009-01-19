City, State, Federal Offices Closed for King Holiday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

City, State, Federal Offices Closed for King Holiday

There are several closures Monday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. national holiday.

All courts and all city, county, state and federal offices will be closed.

Trash collection will be delayed by one day this week.

Parking meters will not be enforced, except in Del Mar.

There will be no mail deliveries and banks and libraries are closed.

All city buses and trolleys will operate on a holiday schedule.

