Promise of Big Waves Draws Surfers, Spectators to Local Beaches - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Promise of Big Waves Draws Surfers, Spectators to Local Beaches

Posted: Updated:
It was a gorgeous weekend at the beach, but surfers looking for big waves were a little disappointed.

The surf forecast promised overhead waves and surfers and spectators flocked to local beaches.

The waves were not as flat as in recent days, but all who came to the beach said they expected more.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.