Deaths of 2 Found in Vista Apartment May Be Drug-Related - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deaths of 2 Found in Vista Apartment May Be Drug-Related

Posted: Updated:
Two bodies were found in a Vista apartment Sunday night.

A friend called police after finding the bodies of a man and a woman in an apartment located in the 1400 block of Oak Drive.

There was no indication of violent crime and authorities have not ruled out the possibility the deaths were drug- or alcohol-related.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.