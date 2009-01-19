21st Annual All People's Breakfast Honors Dr. King - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

21st Annual All People's Breakfast Honors Dr. King

Posted: Updated:

San Diegans are remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The 21st annual All People's Breakfast was held at Golden Hall this morning.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.