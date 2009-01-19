San Diego Inaugural Events - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Monday, January 19, 2009

San Diego Inaugural Events

Here's a list of Inauguration events in San Diego Tuesday:

  • An East County Inauguration Breakfast Party in El Cajon sponsored by the East County Democratic Club
  • A San Diego County Labor Council breakfast and inauguration party in San Diego at 2001 Camino del Rio South
  • Inauguration coverage at the Malcolm X Library at 5148 Market St. in San Diego
  • A $125 per person inaugural ball at the Hilton Bayfront in San Diego at 7pm
  • A "Farewell to W" bash sponsored by San Diego Young Democrats at the W Hotel at 421 W. B St., starting at 7:30pm
  • At the Balboa Park Club ballroom, the group Activist San Diego will be host of an inaugural "people's ball." Tickets for that event are $25 in advance and $30 at the door
  • Inauguration Bash at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma. 7:00pm
  • Large screens at Cal State San Marcos and Palomar College in San Marcos also will broadcast inaugural events throughout the morning and afternoon, with the general public welcome to join faculty, staff and students
  • Eastlake-Bonita Democratic Club Inauguration Celebration. 5:00 to 9:00 pm. At Oggi's Pizza, 2130 Birch Rd
  • Coronado Democratic Club's Inauguration Party. 7:00 to 9:30 pm. In the Jamaica Village Clubhouse at the Coronado Cays
