San Diego Has A Slew Of Inaugural Celebrations Planned

History will be made Tuesday as president-elect Barack Obama is officially sworn in as our nation's president. While the inauguration will take place in Washington, D.C., San Diegans are equally as excited.

People across San Diego County are treating the presidential inauguration like a party. Come Tuesday morning, at the La Jolla Brewhouse it's the Hungry for Change party, with breakfast and festive drinks like Barack Rocks and the Freedom Train, all as everyone watches the big event live on TV.

Here are some viewing parties that are also open to the public:

- The San Diego County Labor Council will be hosing a breakfast and viewing at the UFC Local 135.

- You can also have a bloody Mary at the Whistle Stop near Balboa Park as you watch the country's 44th president be sworn into office.

- Starting at noon, the Malcom X Library is open to the public and will feature speakers and video clips about Obama's journey to the White House.

- Given the large movement by college students this election locally, Cal State San Marcos and Palomar College will San Marcos will broadcast the event throughout the morning and afternoon.

- If you can't make it out Tuesday morning, head to Oggi's in Eastlake at 5 p.m., where they will replay the entire inauguration ceremony.

- Also in the evening, the Coronado Democratic Club is hosting a party at the Jamaica Village Clubhouse at Coronado Cays starting at 7 p.m.

So if you don't want to watch the inauguration alone, you're in luck, because local hangouts are ready to make it an extra special day.

