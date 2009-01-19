National, Local Observance Of MLK Day - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

National, Local Observance Of MLK Day

Posted: Updated:

Doctor Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech is taking on new meaning today, as people around the country honor the civil rights leader. It will be quite a moment Tuesday when the dreams of many are fulfilled as Barack Obama becomes our next president.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.