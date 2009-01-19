Man Heads To Inauguration After Walking 4,200 Miles - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man Heads To Inauguration After Walking 4,200 Miles

Posted: Updated:

A Massachusetts man is putting away shoes after making a more than 4,000-mile trek across the country. B.J. Hill walked from San Francisco to Boston to collect messages for president-elect Barack Obama.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.