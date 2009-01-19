Heart Attacks Leading To Fewer Deaths In The U.S. - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Heart Attacks Leading To Fewer Deaths In The U.S.

Fewer people are dying from having a heart attack than in generations past. A new study shows the severity of first heart attacks has declined. Both patients and doctors can take credit for the increased survival rates.

