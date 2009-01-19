San Diegans Honor MLK With A Day Of Service

Today the president-elect was honoring Martin Luther King by rolling up his sleeves and taking part in a day of service - something that a lot of San Diegans did, too.

An army of high school students who are part of a group called Savvy Leaders, along with Volunteer San Diego, started their work on Hannah's House at 6 a.m.

"We're renovating Hannah's House, and Hannah's House is a shelter for those children who are going through tough times with their divorced parents," high school volunteer John Lee said.

The executive director of Hannah's House says she knows there are a number of organizations in need, and is so grateful Savvy Leaders and Volunteer San Diego chose theirs.

"They're in here brightening things up, painting murals, fixing things that have been falling apart. We had a donation of new toys, which is always beneficial. We have kids who are caught in the middle of custody disputes and family courts, and the kids need a place to come where they feel safe, friendly, fun to come to, and that's part of what these young people are helping us do today," Hannah's House Executive Director Susan Griffin said.

"Martin Luther King Day of Service has been a national day of service for years, and we are so pleased that president-elect Obama has chosen to be a part of it. He's volunteering today, and has promised to make part of his inauguration speech about call to action and service," Jennifer Hamilton of Volunteer San Diego said.