Inauguration Day is here

WASHINGTON (AP) - In a few hours, Barack Obama takes the oath of office, becoming America's 44th president and the first black to hold the job.

The handoff takes place at a time of drama and crisis -- with two wars and a recession. But Obama says those challenges are his -- and the nation's -- opportunities.

The Obamas first stop this morning is a worship service at St. John's Church across Lafayette Park from the White House. From there, they proceed to the White House, where President and Mrs. Bush will be waiting at the North Portico to host them for coffee. Afterward, Obama sets out for the U.S. Capitol.

Chief Justice John Roberts will swear in Obama at noon, with Obama placing his hand on the same Bible Abraham Lincoln used at his inaugural in 1861.

Aides say the twin themes of Obama's inaugural address will be accountability and responsibility.

