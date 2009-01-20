Fallbrook Woman Faces Charges in Grandmother's Murder - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fallbrook Woman Faces Charges in Grandmother's Murder

Arraignment is scheduled Tuesday for a Fallbrook woman whose grandmother was murdered in September 2008.

Amy Jo Mitchell, 33, is scheduled to appear in a Vista courtroom.

Her 74-year-old grandmother was strangled to death in her home and was found stuffed in a bookcase.

Mitchell's live-in boyfriend was a suspect early in the case, but he was found dead in his car a few days later.

Mitchell now faces several counts relating to her grandmother's death.

