Chula Vista to Decide on Vote on Sales Tax Increase

Leaders in Chula Vista are expected to decide whether to put a sales tax increase to a city-wide vote.

Chula Vista's finance staff wants a one-percent increase to the existing 8.75 percent sales tax rate.

That would bring an additional $22 million a year into the city's general fund.

Currently, Chula Vista is facing a $20 million budget deficit.

The city council cut several programs and services last week to save money.



