'Farewell to W' Party at the W Hotel - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Farewell to W' Party at the W Hotel

Posted: Updated:
For those looking to ring in the Obama era in style, the W Hotel downtown is throwing an inauguration party.

The party is called "Farewell to W at the W." The hotel has special drinks for the event, such as "Barack Rocks" and the "Hope Floats." Drinks are half-price during the event.

The party is being hosted by the San Diego County Young Democrats.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.