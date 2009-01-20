An Emotional Inauguration Day for Many San Diegans - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

An Emotional Inauguration Day for Many San Diegans

Tuesday promises to be an emotional and proud day for one of many San Diegans who is in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration.

Joseph Farmer is a lifetime member of the NAACP. He told News 8 that his alarm was set for 4 a.m. so he could get a good spot on the Washington Mall to witness history.

"I'm 54 years old, I didn't think I would ever see an African-American president," Farmer said. "It really means a lot I came to D.C. To this inauguration to kind of stand in for my father-in-law, grandfather and all of the elderly people that's past, that are gone and will never have the opportunity to see this."

Farmer also said he has been preparing for the trip since President-Elect Barack Obama won the election in November 2008.

