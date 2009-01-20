News 8 Viewers' Tips Help Catch Wanted Parolee

A wanted parolee is back behind bars thanks to the tips of viewers in the News 8 Crimefighters manhunt.

More than a month ago, News 8 showed you the mug shot of Steven Paloma, 36, who was wanted for violating his parole.

A parole agent received a tip that he was frequenting an apartment complex in Santee.

A sheriff's deputy spotted him, and when Paloma tried to run, arrested him.