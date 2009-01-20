Marines, Sailors Welcomed Home from Duty in Iraq - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Marines, Sailors Welcomed Home from Duty in Iraq

Military families will be welcoming home more than 250 Marines and sailors from Iraq Tuesday.

The troops are scheduled to arrive at Miramar Marine Corps Air Station later Tuesday morning.

The Marines and sailors belong to the Third Marine Aircraft Wing. They are returning from a deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Some of the troops have been in Iraq for as long as 12 months.

