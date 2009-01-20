Ex-President Bush And Wife Leave Capital For Texas

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Former President George W. Bush and his wife have left Washington for their Texas home, after eight years in the White House. Following the inauguration of Barack Obama as the nation's 44th president, Bush and his wife Laura boarded a helicopter alongside the U.S. Capitol. The new president and his wife walked them to the chopper - keeping with tradition - to see them off.

The Bushes are first headed to Midland, Texas, for a homecoming celebration in the city that hosted a send-off for them eight years ago. Then they'll go to their ranch in Crawford for their first night as private citizens again.

© 2009 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.