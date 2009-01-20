Local Inauguration Celebrations - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tuesday, January 20, 2009

Local Inauguration Celebrations

There are a number of San Diego Celebrations Tuesday night:

  • MoveOn.Org Inaugural Bash: 5 pm-9pm, Magnolia's Restaurant at 342 Euclid Ave

  • In our Lifetime Inaugural Gala: 6 pm-10 pm, Rotary Club of Southeast San Diego, Joe & Vi Jacobs Center at 404 Euclid Avenue

  • Farewell to W at the W: 7:30 pm-1:30 am, San Diego Young Democrats, W Hotel at 421 West B Street

  • West Coast Inauguration Celebration: 6 pm-10 pm, Odysea Lounge, Hilton San Diego Bayfront at One Park Boulevard

