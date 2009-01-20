Phillies Slugger Howard Seeks $18M In Arbitration

NEW YORK (AP) -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard asked for $18 million in salary arbitration Tuesday, the third-highest figure submitted since the process began in 1974. Philadelphia offered $14 million to the 2006 NL MVP, a raise of $4 million. Howard hit 48 homers and had 146 RBIs last year, helping the Phillies win their first World Series title since 1980.

Houston pitcher Roger Clemens set the record for highest request in arbitration at $22 million in 2005. Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is second at $18.5 million in 2001.

Milwaukee first baseman Prince Fielder had the second-highest request this year at $8 million. In arbitration for the first time, he was offered $6 million, up from $670,000 last year.

Colorado third baseman Garrett Atkins was third at $7.95 million. The Rockies offered a raise from $4.44 million to $6.65 million.

Forty-two players reached one-year agreements Tuesday just before the exchange. Among them were Seattle left-hander Erik Bedard ($7.75 million), Pittsburgh first baseman Adam LaRoche ($7.05 million), New York Yankees outfielder Xavier Nady ($6.55 million) and Boston closer Jonathan Papelbon ($6.25 million).

While 111 players filed for arbitration last Thursday, just 46 exchanged figures with their teams. Among them were Baltimore right fielder Nick Markakis, who has a tentative agreement on a $66 million, six-year deal.

Yankees center fielder Melky Cabrera settled just after the swap, agreeing to a $1.4 million, one-year deal.

Howard's $4 million gap was the largest among players who exchanged figures with their teams. Tampa Bay and third baseman Willy Aybar had the smallest margin at $150,000, with the player asking for $1.05 million and the club offering $900,000.

For cases that don't settle, hearings will be scheduled for the first 21 days of February. Just eight of 110 players who filed last year went to hearings, and clubs won six. The average increase for those who filed last year was 120 percent.

